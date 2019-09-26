Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Illumina to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

ILMN opened at $300.15 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total value of $46,039.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $3,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,390.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,898 shares of company stock worth $16,104,075. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.