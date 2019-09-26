Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 362 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of TJX opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.