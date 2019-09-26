Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

IIPZF remained flat at $$11.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

