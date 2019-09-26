Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $578.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 259 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $137,824.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $2,646,864.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 383.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $164,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $206,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $540.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,457. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.