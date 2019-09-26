Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 195,454 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCJ stock remained flat at $$21.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.