Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Splunk (SPLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK):

9/24/2019 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2019 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Splunk was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2019 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $106.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Splunk was given a new $156.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $131.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Splunk was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $163.00.

8/16/2019 – Splunk was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.57. 1,062,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 2.04. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,584,000 after buying an additional 796,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after buying an additional 580,476 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 762,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,058,421,000 after buying an additional 408,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

