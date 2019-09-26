Invictus MD Strategies (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Trading Up 9.7%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 77,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 159,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

About Invictus MD Strategies (OTCMKTS:IVITF)

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. and its subsidiaries primarily engage in the investment, acquisition, and development of synergistic businesses in the medical cannabis industry in Canada. It produces and sells medical cannabis; plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics; and develops technology to vaporize cannabis.

