Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock worth $427,463,046. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 6.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 120.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.84. 1,182,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,392. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

