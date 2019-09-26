IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $5.46 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00191192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.01036142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,271,650 coins and its circulating supply is 379,189,114 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

