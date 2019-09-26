iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is United Services Automobile Association’s 6th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $576,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 5,049,618 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.