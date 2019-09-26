iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG remained flat at $$49.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 962,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.