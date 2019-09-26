iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.586 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

JKJ opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.81 and a 1-year high of $181.85.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

