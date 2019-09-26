iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.63

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and traded as low as $28.13. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

