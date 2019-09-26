iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

