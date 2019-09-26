iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.33. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,203. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $234.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6449 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

