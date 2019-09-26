iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6098 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

IYG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.93. 869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,677. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $104.43 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.