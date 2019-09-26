iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7548 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

