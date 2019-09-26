J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JDW. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,365.63 ($17.84).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,536 ($20.07) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.87. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,645.20 ($21.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

