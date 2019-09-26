J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JILL. Deutsche Bank cut shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.82.

JILL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 3,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,204. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 29,105 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $58,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 235.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 28.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 39.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 423,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

