Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $2,493,750.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

