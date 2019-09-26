Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBL opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,370,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

