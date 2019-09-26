Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after purchasing an additional 306,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,381,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,005. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $162.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

