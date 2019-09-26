Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Raised by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $55,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.62. 27,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,005. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $162.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.