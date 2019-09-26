Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.38

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $466.38 and traded as low as $493.00. Jarvis Securities shares last traded at $494.00, with a volume of 7,163 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 466.19.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.