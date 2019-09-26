Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€182.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €215.16 ($250.19).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.