Jefferies Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 955 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,304% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

