JMP Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI (NYSE:RLI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

RLI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.76. RLI has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $94.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $122,679.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLI by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,566,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RLI by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

