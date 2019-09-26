Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $24,261.00 and $520.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00191144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01032011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020287 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088655 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

