JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) to Issue $0.43 — Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BBRE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.