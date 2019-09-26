JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.70 ($28.72).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of UG opened at €22.57 ($26.24) on Monday. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.90.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.