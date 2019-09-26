JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. 9,415,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,319,750. The company has a market cap of $380.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

