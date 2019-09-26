JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $184.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.64.

NYSE:DG opened at $159.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

