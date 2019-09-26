JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$244.00” Price Target for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.22. 1,529,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,101. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Biogen by 70.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after buying an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 48.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

