JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA JPSE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

