Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 2,893,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 453% from the average session volume of 522,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.