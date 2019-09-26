K-Bro Linen Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

KBL traded down C$0.53 on Thursday, hitting C$36.32. 9,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$32.00 and a twelve month high of C$41.87. The company has a market cap of $415.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.07.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.60 million. Equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

