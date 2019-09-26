K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €19.00 by Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.97 ($20.90).

SDF opened at €12.42 ($14.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.20 and its 200 day moving average is €15.88. K&S has a 12-month low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of €19.09 ($22.19).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

