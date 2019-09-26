Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 1,035,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 613.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

