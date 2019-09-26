Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $16.65. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 4,745 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 136.85%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

