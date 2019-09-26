KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09.

KMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,362.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in KemPharm by 90.6% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

