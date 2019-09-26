Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -494.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 5,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,575. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 13.61%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KW shares. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

In related news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

