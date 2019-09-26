Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 4,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.