Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $144.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

