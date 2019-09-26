Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.45

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 42543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

