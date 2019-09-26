Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,508 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

KMI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 88,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,570,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

