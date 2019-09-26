Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $223.62

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.62 and traded as high as $202.82. Kingfisher shares last traded at $201.60, with a volume of 18,429,483 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price (down previously from GBX 205 ($2.68)) on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223.57 ($2.92).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

