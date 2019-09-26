KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) VP Heather Floyd Buys 12,455 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) VP Heather Floyd purchased 12,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $114,586.00.

Shares of KLXE stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 214,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,062. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

