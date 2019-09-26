Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.29. Kraton reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRA stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. Kraton has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

