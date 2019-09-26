Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Set at $25.00 by Robert W. Baird

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been assigned a $25.00 price objective by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. 44,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $142,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $2,421,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

