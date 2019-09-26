Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.71

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $25.78. Kromek Group shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 71,047 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $80.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

